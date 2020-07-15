Bengals Player Shares His First Impression Of QB Joe Burrow

Because of the ongoing health crisis, NFL rookies may have a longer adjustment period with their new teams. Even so, Cincinnati Bengals star D.J. Reader is already impressed with new quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was the No. 1 player taken in the NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU. That incredible season got him on the radar of Reader, a Clemson alum, even before his team drafted him.

He appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to discuss his impressions of Burrow so far. While he hasn’t been able to interact with him much directly, he has gotten a good impression from Burrow’s social media prowess. The young quarterback isn’t afraid to stand up for the things he believes in, something Reader appreciates.

“For me, what I like about him the most, especially on social media, he stands his ground in what he believes in,” D.J. Reader said. “He cares about a lot. From what I’ve seen so far, he carries himself the right way. I’m excited to get down there and just see him grow, be a part of his growth. Hopefully I can put some pressure on him and make him a little bit better.”

D.J. Reader on Joe Burrow 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/3kc2fvA6Sq — BENGALS TALK (@BengalsTalk) July 15, 2020

Reader said that Burrow has been good in the team’s Zoom meetings, but admits that the offensive guys have probably gotten a better sense of him so far. The two should be pillars of the team moving forward, as reader signed a new four-year, $53 million deal with Cincinnati this offseason.

Joe Burrow’s season was undeniable. It has been ranked among the best in college football history. His off-field stances and accomplishments are also incredibly impressive.

He raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities in his hometown of Athens, Ohio with his Heisman speech. Months later, he’s extending those efforts with a new foundation. He has also been outspoken about social justice in recent weeks.

Ultimately, he’ll be judged for his play on the field in the NFL, but he’s doing all of the right things so far.