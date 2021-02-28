Look: Joe Burrow Liked An Interesting NFL Post On Instagram

Joe Burrow‘s offseason includes a lot of rehab, as the Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback is working his way back from a serious knee injury. It also appears to include adding some motivational bulletin board material.

The former LSU Tigers star liked an interesting post on Instagram earlier this week.

Veteran NFL defensive back Richard Sherman was asked about the league’s promising class of rookie quarterbacks. Sherman said he had one favorite rookie quarterback by far.

That rookie quarterback is not Joe Burrow, though – it’s Justin Herbert. Burrow made sure to like the post on Instagram.

The Burrow vs. Herbert debate will likely live on for seasons to come. Both quarterbacks had extremely promising rookie seasons, even with Burrow’s getting cut short due to injury.

Burrow is extremely motivated to get back to 100 percent health, and maybe he’s using comments like Sherman’s to help in that area.

.@JoeyB proved he belonged in 2020. Can't wait for the comeback. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fG63MPTIVa — NFL (@NFL) February 24, 2021

Burrow has been making serious progress with his rehab, as he’s already back in the gym.

The Bengals quarterback has said he’s confident in his chances of being healthy in time for the 2021 season opener. We’re certainly not going to bet against him at this point.