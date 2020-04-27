Joe Burrow’s Bengals Rookie Contract Details Are Out

Joe Burrow earned the reward of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft last weekend. Now, he’s about to reap the financial benefits.

Burrow’s rookie contract details are in, thanks to ESPN’s Field Yates. His deal is worth more than $36 million over four years, with a fifth-year option built in.

Burrow’s signing bonus accounts for nearly $24 million. In total, his deal is the same basic structure as the ones signed by No. 1 overall picks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield the last two years.

However, Burrow’s contract is worth about $1 million more total than Murray’s was and roughly $3.5 million more than Mayfield’s.

The NFL has been using the same rookie wage scale since the league implemented a new collective bargaining agreement in 2011.

The last No. 1 overall pick to sign under the old wage structure was Sam Bradford in 2010. Bradford inked a six-year, $78 million deal with the St. Louis Rams.

Burrow would clearly prefer that kind of contract, but he’s hoping for a better career than Bradford had. If the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner pans out in the pros, he will have even bigger paydays down the road.