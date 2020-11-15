Injury Update For Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has battled through some pain his rookie season, as he’s taken a number of big hits behind the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. That appears to be the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Cincinnati’s rookie quarterback didn’t look 100 percent at the end of the first half against the Steelers on Sunday.

Burrow had a noticeable limp at the end of the second quarter. Fans are starting to get concerned.

The Bengals rookie quarterback appeared to be in pain after getting hit on the sideline by the Steelers.

Joe Burrow definitely limping out there. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 15, 2020

Burrow limping after that extra little shot on his way to the sideline. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 15, 2020

Burrow has taken a lot of hits in his rookie season and the same is true on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals said earlier this season that they are concerned with the number of hits Burrow is taking.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said this season, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

Burrow is a fighter, so he should be back on the field in the second half.

Pittsburgh is leading Cincinnati, 22-7, at halftime.