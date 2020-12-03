Cincinnati Bengals Announce Update On Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Thursday that rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has undergone successful surgery.

Burrow, 23, suffered a season-ending injury last month in a loss to the Washington Football Team.

The Bengals announced on Thursday that Burrow has undergone a successful surgery and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return,” the Bengals announced.

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return." — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 3, 2020

Burrow has already impressed the Bengals with his commitment to the rehab process.

“Today I saw him in there and he seems high-spirited. He was asking a bunch of questions about ‘Hey can I do this? If I try to flex this right now is that ok?’…” injured Bengals player C.J. Uzomah said.

…And the trainer Nick was like…’yes? Does that not hurt?’ And he (Burrow) was like ‘No, it feels a lot better already today.’ …Nick came to help me out and he was like ‘That guy’s a beast. That’s insane that he’s…his pain tolerance has to be ridiculous for that.’”

Burrow is expected to be out for nine to 12 months, which could put his 2021 season in doubt.