Joe Burrow Explains Body Change Following The NFL Draft

2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow has started working out with his new Cincinnati Bengals teammates, in preparation for his rookie year.

The former LSU standout is coming off of a truly historic senior college season. Entering the year as a game manager, he exploded for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, with just six interceptions. He took home the Heisman Trophy, and led LSU to SEC and National Championships.

Now, he looks to turn around the luck of one of his home state franchises. The Bengals let veteran Andy Dalton walk this offseason, and are expected to hand the keys right to Joe Burrow to start the year. So far, he’s made some impressive physical progress this offseason.

A week ago, a shirtless picture of Burrow from a workout made the rounds. He certainly looks like he’s put on muscle. Speaking with ProFootballTalk recently, he admitted that he actually lost weight over the last few months, while living home with his family.

“I actually lost weight post-draft,” Burrow told PFT. “Coming out of the season you’re kind of a soft body. You lose a lot of muscle and you’ve got to keep the weight on and so you gain a little fat. I lost weight throughout the offseason so I feel great right now.”

Burrow says he’s down from about 221 pounds to 215, saying that living at home made it easier to eat healthily over the last few months.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are currently set to open their season on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

