Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Comment On His Tie Game

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow remains winless in the National Football League, but he did get a tie today.

The Bengals earned a tie against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati led Philadelphia late, but the Eagles were able to force overtime on a last-minute touchdown. Neither team was able to score in overtime, as the game ended in a 23-23 tie.

Cincinnati is now 0-2-1 on the season, while Philadelphia has the same record.

The Bengals rookie quarterback had a brutally honest reaction to his team’s tie.

“This is a loss to me. We didn’t win,” Burrow said.

It’s true that the Bengals didn’t win today, but they didn’t lose, either. A tie is frustrating, but it’s certainly better than a loss.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has a lot to work with moving forward. He played well on Sunday, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

“Joe Burrow slinging it in this second half drive. Total control. Natural, effortless thrower,” FOX’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

Cincinnati will look to get its first win of the 2020 season next Sunday. The Bengals are scheduled to take on the Jaguars at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.