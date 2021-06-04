The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t very good last season, but the team was fun to watch with rookie Joe Burrow under center putting up big numbers. Unfortunately, that came to an end midway through the year, when he tore his ACL while being sacked on a play.

Luckily, the turnaround on serious knee surgery is much quicker than it used to be. Burrow is expected to be ready for Week 1, when the team hosts the Minnesota Vikings. He recently said that his knee is at about 80 to 85-percent.

Having a healthy lower body is critical to quarterbacks being able to deliver deep throws. Based on a video taken from Bengals’ OTAs this week, it certainly looks like Burrow is getting close to game-ready.

A fan watching practice took a video of Burrow on a practice field, tossing a ball from behind his own 40-yard line, all the way through the end zone, nearly hitting a water cooler on the other side of the field. It’s just one throw, without a receiver or a pass rush in his face, but it is an impressive sign given the severity of his injury last fall.

Last season, before the injury, Joe Burrow completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 142 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

The biggest issue for the Bengals offense came along the offensive line. Burrow was sacked 32 times in just 10 games, going down on 7.3-percent of his dropbacks. Both were in the bottom 10 in the league, including the raw sack total despite him missing six games.

The team had the chance to take the best left tackle prospect in a few years, Penei Sewell, with the No. 5 pick, but instead opted to reunite Burrow with his favorite LSU target Ja’Marr Chase. That should pay some dividends, but the team also needs to figure out how to keep their franchise QB upright. If they do, they may have something special on their hands.

