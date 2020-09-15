Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for always staying cool and unflappable, no matter the situation. That isn’t changing, even with his first NFL primetime game coming up.

It is no surprise. Burrow played at Ohio State, and then LSU. As a Tiger, he was constantly playing in huge games, especially as things really got heated up last year. He wounds up winning the Heisman Trophy, SEC Championship, National Championship, and went No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow’s NFL debut on Sunday brought mixed results. His numbers don’t jump off the page, and his Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-13. He nearly pulled things out at the end of the game though. Starting at the Cincinnati 18-yard line with just over three minutes left, he marched the team 82 yards down the field, hitting A.J. Green for what looked to be a game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left, until a pass interference penalty against the receiver nullified it. Moments later, kicker Randy Bullock badly missed a game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt.

Burrow has a chance to try and wipe the slate clean, against another Ohio team led by a young quarterback in desperate need of a big game. Cincinnati travels to face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For him, even with the national spotlight present, it is just another game.

Joe Burrow on if there is any more juice playing in primetime: "No. The best quarterbacks treat every game the same." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 15, 2020

Joe Burrow was 23-for-36 for 193 yards and an interception through the air. He also added 46 rushing yards on eight attempts, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 23-yard run through the middle of the Chargers defense.

After the game, he was hard on himself, grading his performance as a D, and taking the blame for the failed touchdown on the final drive. He’s more than earned the respect of his teammates, some harsh critics in the media, and the quarterback who will be on the opposite sideline in a few days.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday from FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

