Bengals Coaches React To Joe Burrow Taking So Many Hits

Joe Burrow has been very impressive to start his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is still looking for his first win, and wasn’t content with Sunday’s 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If there is a concern about Burrow’s play so far, it is that he’s taking way too many hits. A large part of that is due to his offensive line, which appears to be one of the worst in football. In three games, Burrow has been sacked 14 times, including eight in the Eagles game alone.

Sacks aren’t the only concern. The Eagles hit Burrow 18 times, including one of the biggest shots a quarterback has taken this season, by Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson. Through three games, he’s been pressured 53 times. However it happens, he can’t afford to take that many hits form opposing defenses, even if it means adjusting his own play to account for the line troubles.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said this week, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

New | Through three games, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been bumped, knocked down often and has been sacked more than any other QB in the league. Is that a problem? It's complicated. https://t.co/qZHCGwZp0o — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 29, 2020

It’s tough, though, because that same reckless abandon and fearlessness is part of what makes Joe Burrow a special quarterback. Head coach Zac Taylor discussed the balance that he hopes his quarterback can strike.

“That makes Joe the player that he is,” Taylor said. “He’s not afraid to take those hits and put himself in those positions because it means explosive plays. There is a balance of being smart and putting yourself in that position.”

When Burrow was asked what he can do to adjust, he kept it simple: “Just get the ball out of my hands,” and “Make plays with my feet.”

Through three games, Burrow has completed 64.5-percent of his throws for 821 yards, five touchdowns, and one interceptions. He’s also rushed for one touchdown.

He and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get in the win column on Sunday, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

[ESPN]