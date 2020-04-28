Joe Burrow Comments On His Fit In The Bengals’ Offense

In drafting Joe Burrow first overall, the Cincinnati Bengals are entrusting him with both the keys to their offense and their entire franchise as a whole.

Cincinnati is entering Year 2 of the Zac Taylor era. Taylor is an offensive-minded head coach, and now he hopefully has the quarterback that can help turn the franchise around.

While Burrow won’t have an opportunity to get to work with his new teammates in person anytime soon due to COVID-19, he’s already begun studying the Bengals’ offensive scheme. In an interview on the “RapSheet + Friends” podcast, Burrow expressed confidence in his fit for what Taylor has planned.

“It fits me, and I think the direction that they’re heading is going to fit me even more,” Burrow said. “They’re going to do things I’m comfortable with and that’s a great sign.”

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow to RapSheet + Friends on Cincy’s offense: “It fits me, and I think the direction that they’re heading is going to fit me even more. They’re going to do things I’m comfortable with and that’s a great sign.” Burrow starts at 32:30: https://t.co/koKzqMSysn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

At LSU, Burrow showed he was comfortable throwing from the pocket and on the move. He became very proficient in offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s RPO-heavy scheme.

We would expect the Bengals to make Burrow feel as comfortable as possible early on in his career. This means utilizing concepts and play calls that he’s already familiar with and can execute.

As time goes on, we’ll see how Taylor further tailors (no pun intended) his offensive system to Burrow’s skill set.