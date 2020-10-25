Joe Burrow Could Finally Be Getting Some Help At Offensive Line

Despite his 1-4-1 record as a starter, Joe Burrow is impressing a lot of people in his rookie season with Cincinnati. But pass protection has been a major issue, and after seeing their star QB get sacked 24 times, the Bengals might be ready to bring in some reinforcements.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are bringing in free agent offensive guard Quinton Spain for a visit this coming week. Spain was released by the Buffalo Bills just four days ago.

Undrafted out of West Virginia in 2015, Spain fought his way onto the Tennessee Titans starting lineup, where he quickly established himself as a starter. In four seasons with the Titans, Spain started 48 of 50 games.

Spain joined Buffalo in 2019 and went on to play every snap for the Bills as they made the playoffs. He committed only four penalties and – most crucially for the Bengals – did not allow a sack.

Buffalo gave him a three-year, $15 million contract extension at the end of the season. But Spain lost the starting job in camp and was released after getting only 22 snaps through four games.

O-line help could be on the way for the #Bengals: Former #Bills G Quinton Spain is heading to Cincy to visit this week, source said. A potential ex-starter added to the mix. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

If Quinton Spain can reclaim any of the dominance that made him a star with Buffalo, he’ll be a welcome addition to the offensive line protecting Joe Burrow.

The Bengals don’t have a whole lot of good things going for them this season. But keeping Burrow upright will help his development even if it doesn’t translate to wins.

Should the Bengals sign Quinton Spain?