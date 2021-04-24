Joe Burrow Reflects On Being QB Of His Home State Bengals

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, some analysts thought Joe Burrow would refuse to play for the Cincinnati Bengals. That obviously wasn’t the case since he embraced the city as soon as he arrived there. Nonetheless, the former No. 1 pick revisited that subject earlier this week.

Burrow was recently on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast’ to discuss a plethora of topics. At one point during their conversation, Collinsworth asked Burrow if he ever had any concerns about playing for the Bengals.

Even though former players have criticized how Cincinnati operates in the past, Burrow made it very clear that he was never worried about suiting up for the franchise.

“Being from Ohio, this is where I wanted to be,” Burrow told Collinsworth. “And then you sit down with Zac, and I mean, Zac is unbelievable. He’s going to be great for us for a long time. Me and him have a special relationship. There was chemistry from the very first meeting we had at the combine. This is a dream for me to be quarterback of the Bengals – it’s crazy. From Ohio. We have a lot of fun and we have great players and great coaches.”

Prior to his ACL injury, Joe Burrow looked very sharp as the starting quarterback for the Bengals. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Burrow’s injury back in November felt like a gut punch to the entire city of Cincinnati, but the good news is he’s on track to start the season opener this fall.

When Collinsworth asked him when he expects to return to the gridiron, Burrow said “I’m expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals can accomplish in their second year together.

