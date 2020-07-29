The Spun

Joe Burrow’s Dad Has Great Reaction To His Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow speaks to reporters at the College Football Playoff national championship.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s father Jimmy Burrow was clearly one proud parent when his son got the call from the Cincinnati Bengals on Draft Day. And he had the perfect reaction to Joe signing his rookie contract.

Speaking to WNXX-FM via The Advocate, Jimmy Burrow joked that Joe can finally get out of his basement. Considering that he just signed a fully-guaranteed $36.1 million contract, Joe Burrow can buy himself a house anywhere he wants now.

“We finally got him outta our basement,” Jimmy Burrow said. The contract signing ended a process that the older Burrow admitted made him “a little nervous” for a while.

“It was a process,” he added. “There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn’t a done deal.”

But Joe Burrow earned every penny of that contract based on his accomplishments at LSU last season.

Burrow helped LSU tear the NCAA record book to shreds en route to an undefeated regular season (with wins over Alabama, Texas and Auburn), an SEC title, a historic win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, and an easy win over Clemson for the national title.

It was then an easy choice for the Cincinnati Bengals – located only a few miles from Burrow’s hometown – to pick him No. 1 overall in April.

We’re all looking forward to seeing how Joe Burrow’s college dominance translates to the NFL.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.