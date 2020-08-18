Joe Burrow Describes How He’s Feeling Early In Cincinnati

In April, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow entered the 2019 college football season as a likely fourth-round or later draft pick. However, he led the Tigers’ historic offense, setting numerous college football records en route to a national title.

After failing to land the starting role at Ohio State, Burrow set the college football world on fire last season. Arguably his best trait was his poise at the collegiate level, according to NFL analysts.

So, how is he feeling in the weeks leading up to his first NFL season? Is the No. 1 overall pick nervous about leading the team as a rookie?

Nope.

Here’s what he had to say about his confidence level heading into the 2020 season:

“Very confident. I feel very comfortable with the offense right now. I feel very comfortable with my guys,” Burrow said. “I think we’re going to be pretty good on offense. I’m excited more so than nervous.”

Reporters asked Burrow if he was surprised that he felt more excited than nervous. Let’s just say he’s as confident as ever.

“Absolutely not,” Burrow said. “Have you ever heard anything else about me about being nervous?”

The Bengals are expecting big things out of Burrow in his rookie season. He’ll have an experienced wide receiver corps to throw to, with A.J. Green back in the fold.