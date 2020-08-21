The Spun

Joe Burrow Dominated His First Scrimmage For The Bengals

Joe Burrow speaks to reporters at the College Football Playoff national championship.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 11: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers attends media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s stock continues to rise by the day as he starts getting major reps in Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

The Bengals held their first major scrimmage of the summer with Burrow under center. And by all accounts, he absolutely crushed it.

Burrow went 6-for-6 for 69 yards on the first drive, converting a third-and-14 conversion on the way. He capped off the drive with a touchdown to Auden Tate, another player who has been rock-solid in camp.

The Burrow-to-Tate connection continued on Burrow’s second drive of the day. He went 3-of-4 for 32 yards and a second touchdown to Tate to finish the second drive.

Burrow finished the morning 13-of-19 through five possessions, all of which led to scores.

Expectations for Joe Burrow’s rookie season aren’t necessarily sky-high. Between a brutal schedule and the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will affect the season, he isn’t expected to lead Cincinnati to the playoffs as a rookie.

But the Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft hoping that the kind of skill and leadership that made him a Heisman trophy winner carries over to the NFL.

Burrow set all kinds of records at LSU in his final year en route to Heisman and national title honors.

If the Bengals can get even a little bit of that to translate to the NFL, they could have a new franchise QB on their hands.


