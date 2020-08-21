Joe Burrow’s stock continues to rise by the day as he starts getting major reps in Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

The Bengals held their first major scrimmage of the summer with Burrow under center. And by all accounts, he absolutely crushed it.

Burrow went 6-for-6 for 69 yards on the first drive, converting a third-and-14 conversion on the way. He capped off the drive with a touchdown to Auden Tate, another player who has been rock-solid in camp.

The Burrow-to-Tate connection continued on Burrow’s second drive of the day. He went 3-of-4 for 32 yards and a second touchdown to Tate to finish the second drive.

Burrow finished the morning 13-of-19 through five possessions, all of which led to scores.

Wow. Hell of a first scrimmage drive for Joe Burrow. Goes 6 of 6 for 69 yards, including a third-and-14 conversion to Auden Tate, then a perfect goal-to-go fade to Tate for a TD. That’ll do. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 21, 2020

Expectations for Joe Burrow’s rookie season aren’t necessarily sky-high. Between a brutal schedule and the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will affect the season, he isn’t expected to lead Cincinnati to the playoffs as a rookie.

But the Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft hoping that the kind of skill and leadership that made him a Heisman trophy winner carries over to the NFL.

Burrow set all kinds of records at LSU in his final year en route to Heisman and national title honors.

If the Bengals can get even a little bit of that to translate to the NFL, they could have a new franchise QB on their hands.