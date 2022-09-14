Joe Burrow Explains First Half Struggles Against Steelers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2022 season didn't start off well for Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow threw four interceptions in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with three of those picks coming in the first half. He finished with 338 passing yards and also threw two touchdowns, but the turnovers were a killer.

Burrow has had a couple of days to review the tape from Sunday, and he told ESPN's Ben Baby he has to make sure his approach is correct in order to prevent a repeat of his first half giveaways.

"Just take what the defense gives me. Don't try to force it," Burrow said of the causes of his struggles.

Burrow will look to bounce back on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. Both the Bengals and Cowboys lost their season openers and will be desperate to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.