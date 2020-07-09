Joe Burrow Announces The Launch Of A Special Program

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow gave an extremely memorable speech after taking home the Heisman Trophy in December. That speech did a lot of good for his hometown of Athens, and Southeast Ohio as a whole.

“Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very impoverished area. There are so many people that don’t have a lot,” Burrow said during the speech. “And I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. And you guys can be up here, too.”

His words helped spark a major fundraiser, which wound up bringing in $650,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry. Burrow went on to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, one of two local NFL franchises. He’s taking his philanthropic efforts for his home town to the next level.

Today, he announced a partnership with the Athens County Food Pantry and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. Burrow is looking to raise more money to help fight hunger and other issues that residents of the area face. He announced the new effort today.

Honored to partner & support the Athens County Food Pantry & Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in conjunction with the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. Thank you to @kroger, @bose, & @peoplesbank for joining me in kick starting this program. For more info click the link in my bio pic.twitter.com/cD5bJROZQ6 — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) July 9, 2020

Burrow linked to a Facebook page for the “Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.” So far, it has raised nearly $3,000 out of a $25,000 goal. From the campaign:

Joe’s Heisman speech triggered a fundraiser that raised $650,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry. Knowing the depth of food insecurity in Athens County and throughout Southeast Ohio, ACFP chose to invest $350,000 to address hunger long-term. They created the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Foundation matched this investment to create a $700,000 endowment, which will generate tens of thousands of dollars each year to serve those in need throughout the region. Joe, and a number of local and national companies, have already committed to support the Fund. By donating today, you can join them.



Burrow was a popular player at both Ohio State and LSU before he became a superstar last fall. Now, he looks to bring the Bengals back to prominence, and help his home in the process.

