Photo: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Pregame Outfit

Joe Burrow had a pretty cool pregame outfit before this afternoon’s game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback paid tribute to his favorite television show of all-time, SpongeBob SquarePants, in subtle fashion.

Cincinnati released a photo of his outfit before kickoff.

“Are you feelin’ it now Mr. Krabs?” the Bengals joked.

Are you feelin' it now Mr. Krabs? 🦀 pic.twitter.com/ktyy75pJs5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 15, 2020

Burrow admitted earlier this week that he couldn’t watch anything “scary” as a kid. So, he was all about SpongeBob SquarePants, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

“I was scared of everything growing up. I still don’t like scary movies, I don’t like haunted houses or anything like that. I couldn’t watch Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings. I was strictly a SpongeBob, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon kind of guy,” he said.

Burrow’s longtime girlfriend, Olivia, is a big fan of the pregame outfit. She took to Instagram before Sunday’s game to post her own message.

“I’mmmmmmm readdddddy!” she wrote on Instagram. “Good luck 9.”

The Bengals had a rough start to Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, but have since come alive. Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins recently connected on a touchdown pass.

Cincinnati trails Pittsburgh, 12-7, midway through the second quarter. The game is being televised on FOX.