Photo: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Road Trip Outfit

Joe Burrow is seeking his third win of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-6-1 on the season. Cincinnati is taking on Washington on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field.

Burrow has been really, really good so far this season. He’s been looking good off of the field, too.

The Bengals quarterback got some praise from his girlfriend for his Saturday night road trip outfit. She was a fan of his pregame suit.

“BF looking good,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. He was looking pretty good:

Burrow and the Bengals are now underway against the Washington Football Team. The Bengals rookie quarterback has already taken a huge hit.

JOE BURROW MEET CHASE YOUNG 😯 #2 Draft pick DESTROYS the #1 Draft pick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1bsvxcZqR — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 22, 2020

Unfortunately, Burrow has taken a number of huge hits this season. That’s something the Bengals are worried about.

“You don’t want your quarterback to get hit as much as he has,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said earlier this season, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Some of those are on protection, just pure pass protection. Some of those are on him and the style of his play. The play is never over for him. He does everything he can to keep it alive.”

Burrow is always going to be aggressive, but he needs to be smarter about taking hits.