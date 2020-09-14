Joe Burrow Gives Himself A Letter Grade For Today’s Performance

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow basically experienced everything in his NFL debut. The No. 1 overall pick was thrown right into the fire.

Burrow survived an onslaught of pressure from the Los Angeles Chargers defensive line, threw his first career interception, scored his first career touchdown on a quarterback draw and led his team downfield to have a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

Even though things didn’t work out and the Bengals wound up losing 16-13, there were a lot of good things for the team and Burrow to build on moving forward. After the game, however, the first-year signal caller was focused on one of the major mistakes he made: a missed connection on what would have been a touchdown to A.J. Green.

Because of his play, Burrow said he grades his first start as a ‘D’.

Joe Burrow on how he'd assess his performance: "D. I can't miss that one to A.J. A high schooler can make that throw." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 13, 2020

Love the honest assessment but Burrow is probably too harsh of a self-critic here. Like we said, there’s a lot that needs to be cleaned up, but there’s a lot to be happy with from today as well.

Burrow will get the opportunity and develop throughout this season without the pressure of being replaced. He should experience a lot of growth between now and Week 17.

Right now, he’s got a quick turnaround before Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.