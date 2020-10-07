The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Burrow Has A Message For Everyone After Today’s News

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the NFL received some bad news with the latest round of COVID-19 tests.

New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore, an unnamed player on the Las Vegas Raiders and two players on the Tennessee Titans all reportedly tested positive for the virus.

It was a bad morning for the league, which was forced to postpone two games last weekend. With the latest batch of positive tests, several games could be in jeopardy this weekend as well.

Following the rough news around the league this morning, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a simple message.

“Wear a mask so we can keep playing football :),” he said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Wear a mask so we can keep playing football:)

A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on

It’s a simple request from the rookie quarterback, who just won his first NFL game on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati entered as the underdog against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Bengals received a massive game from star running back Joe Mixon en route to a 33-25 win.

Mixon racked up 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also added six receptions for 30 yards and Joe Burrow’s only passing touchdown.

Burrow completed 25-of-36 passes for 300 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Although Cincinnati opened the season with two straight losses, the rookie quarterback has looked the part of an upper-tier NFL starting quarterback.

He’ll hope to keep the momentum rolling this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.