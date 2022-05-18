Joe Burrow Has Admission About Final Play Of Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw the ball in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the Bengals trailing 23-20 in the late stages of Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow was hopeful he'd lead the team to a game-winning drive. Unfortunately, his offensive line just didn't give him enough time to make it happen.

On the last play for the Bengals, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was wide open by the right sideline. If Burrow hit him in stride, it would be an easy touchdown.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, however, had other plans. He managed to get past the Bengals' offensive line and force Burrow into a game-sealing incompletion.

When asked about the final play of the Super Bowl on Tuesday, Burrow admit that he told Chase to run a go route.

“I checked to that go route. I was anticipating throwing it and just didn’t quite have the time,” Burrow said. “Like I said, we’ve put that behind us. We lost. We had a great year. We’re going forward.”

As for Chase, he said it was tough watching that pass fall incomplete.

"It was tough. It was tough. I was in my second championship (game) and I really wanted it bad," Chase said. "Anger shows when you love the game that much. The emotions."

Although the Bengals fell short of their ultimate goal last season, the future remains bright in Cincinnati.

After all, Burrow told reporters he won't "accept losing" this fall.