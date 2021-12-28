Joe Burrow Has Incredible Comment About Running Up The Score

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was out of reach by the time the fourth quarter came around, but that didn’t stop Joe Burrow from dropping dimes all over the field.

Burrow, who had a career day against the Ravens, had a 52-yard pass late in the fourth quarter. That play allegedly upset some people on the Ravens’ sideline.

Following the Bengals’ statement win, Burrow revealed why his team remained aggressive until the final whistle. To make a long story short, he doesn’t believe teams at the pro level should ever take their foot off the gas.

“This is the NFL,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk. “This isn’t peewee, this isn’t high school. You play until the final whistle. I don’t care what the score is. We’ve been in spots where teams go out and do that to us. They did it to us last year. No sympathy from me.’”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made similar comments during Sunday’s press conference.

“Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now. Now’s the time that we have to be playing our best football. Baltimore’s been in this position before, and they never quit,” Taylor said. “You can start doing some of those things where all the sudden they score, and it’s a one-possession game, and you have to start throwing again. We saw that too much on tape from them to be able to get back in the game, so that’s why we did what we did.”

The Bengals shouldn’t have to apologize for dominating their division rival, that’s for sure.