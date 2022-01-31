Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Overtime

In the AFC Championship Game today, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals saw the Chiefs win an overtime coin toss and lived to tell about it.

Unlike last week when Patrick Mahomes took the ball and led Kansas City on the game-winning drive to beat the Bills, the 2018 NFL MVP threw an interception on the first possession of overtime this afternoon.

After the takeaway by Vonn Bell, Burrow and the offense moved downfield to set up Evan McPherson’s field goal to send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 33 years. The kick set off a frenzied celebration on the Cincinnati sideline.

But moments later, Burrow admitted to CBS during a postgame interview that he wasn’t sure he would even have a chance to touch the ball in the extra session.

“Yeah, I mean, usually when you lose a coin flip to those guys you’re going home,” Burrow said, via NESN.com. “But our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half, and on offense we made plays when we had to.”

The fact the Bengals were even in that spot is unbelievable, considering they fell behind 21-3 in the second quarter. However, a screen pass touchdown from Burrow to Samaje Perine trimmed the lead to 11 just before halftime, and Cincinnati was able to stop the Chiefs near the goal line on the final play before intermission to keep the score at 21-10.

Kansas City was then held to three points in the second half and one possession of overtime, enabling the Bengals to complete their comeback. They will now meet either 49ers or Rams in Super Bowl LVI.