Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Upcoming Schedule

After losing two games in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the outside looking in on the playoffs. So Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t mince words as far as the team’s postseason hopes.

In an interview with the Bengals team website, Burrow made it clear that every one of the final four games is a “must-win” for them. He said that the Bengals have to “control what we can control” and that they have to take control of their own destiny.

“Going forward, every game is a must-win if we want to get to the playoffs,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “You know, we got to control what we can control and if we go out and win all the games that we’re capable of winning, we control our destiny.”

Winning any of those four games is going to be a challenge, regardless of the stakes. They play the Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs and Browns – all of whom have winning records and are angling for playoff spots.

Just a few weeks ago the Bengals appeared to be ready to take the playoffs by storm. They were 7-4 and coming off a historic season sweep of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But turnovers have killed them over the past two games. They’ve committed six of them in losses to the Chargers and 49ers.

The Bengals need to play mistake free football and improve the defense to secure their playoff bid.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals get out of their funk and into the playoffs?