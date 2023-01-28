Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Being In AFC Title Game Again

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite having just three years of NFL experience, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already reached the AFC Championship Game twice.

When asked Friday if it's surreal to reach back-to-back AFC title games, Burrow had an incredible response.

"I wouldn't say it's surreal," Burrow told reporters. "Winning is expected."

Burrow's confidence is a huge reason why the Bengals are in this spot. He's never fazed by the pressure in big games.

Of course, it also helps that Cincinnati never lost faith in its plan as an organization.

“I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.

The Bengals are hoping to finish what they started last season. In order for that to happen, Burrow will need to lead his squad to another Super Bowl appearance.