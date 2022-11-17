Joe Burrow Has Controversial Admission On NFL Fields

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets off a first half pass in front of defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association recently called for the league to get rid of "slit-film turf" surfaces. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the latest player to share his thoughts on this subject.

Burrow acknowledged that players can notice different surfaces the moment they walk on the field.

Though there are plenty of players who are against playing on turf, Burrow revealed that he's actually fond of that surface.

"I think having universal turf would be a great thing for us as players," Burrow said, via All Bengals. "I don't know the stats on injuries or anything based off of the playing surface. I personally like playing on turf. But I do wish that each stadium had the same turf."

Burrow's thoughts on turf surfaces won't resonate with every player in the league. His idea about a universal turf makes an awful lot of sense, though.

NFLPA president JC Tretter wants the league to immediately ban and replace any surfaces that are made of "slit film turf."

The NFL had the following response to Tretter's message: "While slit-film surfaces, one type of synthetic material, have 2-3 more injuries per year, most of them are ankle sprains — a low-burden injury — whereas slit film also sees a lower rate of fewer high-burden ACL injuries compared to other synthetic fields."

The league will continue to analyze data to figure out what's the optimal playing surface for its players.