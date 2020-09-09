Joe Burrow Has Epic Response When Asked About Hardest Hit He’s Taken

Earlier this month, the Cincinnati Bengals made it clear former LSU star Joe Burrow will be the team’s starting quarterback. Just a few days later, the team also named him a captain for the upcoming season.

Burrow has been playing football for the majority of his life. In those years on the field, he’s taken his fair share of nasty hits.

However, the Bengals quarterback made it clear he’s not giving any one player the satisfaction of knowing he gave Burrow the hit of his life.

The No. 1 overall pick was asked about the hardest hit he’s taken during his football career. “I won’t give anybody that satisfaction,” Burrow said to reporters this afternoon.

Burrow took a few nasty hits during his two years at LSU. The one that comes to mind the most took place in the team’s bowl game against UCF.

After throwing an interception, he took a massive blindside hit. In the end, it was the Tigers who had the last laugh, as Burrow threw for 394 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 40-32 win.

Burrow took to Twitter shortly after the game ended to send a message about the hit. “That’s Ight I’ll take the 4 tds and the dub,” he tweeted.

He’ll undoubtedly take a few massive hits during his NFL career.