Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Burrow admit that he hasn't thought about his second contract with the Bengals.

“I mean the market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it’s well deserved,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about [it]. I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”

Even though Burrow hasn't thought about it, Bengals fans definitely have.

After years of being towards the bottom of the AFC standings, the Bengals rose to prominence last season because of Burrow's heroics. He finished the year with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

If Burrow can build off the success he had in 2021, the Bengals should remain contenders for years to come.

As for Burrow's second contract, let's not kid ourselves, Cincinnati's front office will pay a premium to keep him in town.