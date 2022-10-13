Joe Burrow Has Honest Reaction To Going Back To Louisiana
Joe Burrow became a Louisiana legend by leading the LSU Tigers to a national title during the 2019 college football season. On Sunday afternoon, he'll return to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints.
When asked about the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 6 matchup, Burrow admit that he's excited to return to the Superdome.
However, Burrow said this Sunday's game against the Saints is a "business trip." He wants to leave Louisiana with a win.
“It’s a place [where] a lot of good memories were made,” Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk. “But it’s a business trip. We’re going in to win a game. So I’m excited to go back, excited to see all the fans who supported me. But they’re not going to be cheering for us this time.”
Even though Burrow said people won't cheer for him this time around, we'd imagine there'll be plenty of LSU jerseys in the crowd on Sunday.
Last time Burrow was in the Superdome he had 463 passing yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Clemson.
Kickoff for the Bengals-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET.