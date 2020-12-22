Joe Burrow Has Honest Reaction To Not Being Able To Play Tonight

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, but Joe Burrow is watching from home.

The standout rookie quarterback is out for the season after tearing his ACL last month. The next time Burrow takes the field it will be in 2021.

It has to be killing the No. 1 overall pick that he can’t help his team, and games like tonight are especially hard. Sure, the Bengals are 2-10-1, but they’re at home, in prime time against a division rival. These are the games you live for.

Burrow expressed his disappointment in sitting out on Twitter during tonight’s first half.

“Confirmed: watching is not as fun as playing,” he wrote.

Even without Burrow, the Bengals are off to a good start. They’ve forced a pair of Pittsburgh turnovers and lead 10-0 in the second quarter.

If Cincinnati hangs on, that means the Cleveland Browns will still have a chance to win the AFC North. All the Browns would need is a win over the Jets and for the Steelers to lose to the Colts next weekend to set up a winner-take-all showdown in Week 17.

You can catch the rest of Steelers-Bengals on ESPN.