Just a few weeks ago, Chad Johnson had an interesting diet suggestion for former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton appeared on the former wide receiver’s “I Am Athlete” podcast and the man formerly known as “Ochocinco” had a wild diet planned for Cam. Johnson suggested his diet plan for Cam would help him avoid injury.

So what was the meal plan? “First day meal prep, we’re going to McDonald’s. Hotcakes with sausage, sausage and egg McMuffin, and a large orange juice,” Johnson said.

At the time, Johnson’s suggestion for the vegan Cam Newton went viral. Now, a few weeks later, Johnson took to Twitter with a message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I need to get with Joe Burrow & Odell Beckham this off-season & give them a 6 month meal prep plan that will prevent any further injuries,” he said.

Well, Burrow saw Johnson’s suggestion for him and had the perfect response to the legendary wide receiver.

“Sorry chad I can’t eat McDonald’s every day,” Burrow said.

Chad Johnson was an athletic marvel who could get away with eating fast food and other processed foods throughout the season.

However, most world-class athletes tend to eat on the healthier side. We expect Burrow and OBJ to stick to their diets rather than taking Johnson’s suggestion from tonight.