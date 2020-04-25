Joe Burrow Has Reportedly Been Studying Bengals’ Offense “For Weeks”

Joe Burrow can officially start studying the Bengals’ offense after being drafted first overall Thursday night. But according to the latest report, the 2019-20 Heisman winner has been studying for weeks.

The Bengals were extremely vocal Burrow was “the guy” for the first overall pick for months leading up to the draft. Cincinnati needed a franchise quarterback – and the former LSU signal-caller was the best available.

It was no secret Burrow was heading to Cincinnati. As a result, the Bengals sent Burrow their offensive playbook weeks ago, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Burrow’s extra preparation already has him in line to “challenge for the starting QB job right away.” Though, it’s pretty clear the former LSU QB will be the clear-cut starter barring any unexpected circumstances.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has been studying the Bengals’ offense for weeks now, and one source said that he is so far ahead that he will be able to challenge for the starting QB job right away. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Burrow now heads to a Bengals team that finished an abysmal 2-14 last season. That marks the fourth straight losing season for the Cincinnati franchise.

Fortunately, the 2019-20 Heisman winner will have star WR A.J. Green to throw to next season. Green is one of the best pass-catches in the league, but hasn’t had the good fortune of playing with an elite quarterback.

The Bengals are still a work in process. But with Burrow in the fold, Cincinnati is on the right track.