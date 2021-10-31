Joe Burrow Has Telling Admission On Jets QB Mike White

The Cincinnati Bengals were stunned by the New York Jets today as the former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow was outdueled by Mike White.

White shocked the world, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first-ever NFL start. Burrow had two touchdowns of his own, but a costly interception late in the fourth quarter doomed the Bengals.

After the game, Burrow revealed exactly how he felt about the Jets quarterback. Speaking to the media, he said that he found White “impressive” and complimented him on his performance right after the game.

“He was impressive. He played really well and I told him that after the game,” Burrow said.

Mike White actually has two years of NFL seniority on Joe Burrow, but today’s game was only his second appearance in an NFL game. He certainly deserves props for playing this well with so little experience.

White was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released before the 2019 NFL season and joined the Jets practice squad.

Over the past few years, White has been signed and released from the Jets practice squad nearly a dozen times. But when starting quarterback Zach Wilson got injured last week against the Patriots, White was called into action.

White looked solid but unremarkable against the Patriots in a blowout 54-13 loss. But he looked like a 10-year veteran against the Bengals and their top 10 defense today.

And even Joe Burrow is giving the man his due.