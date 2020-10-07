Joe Burrow Brought Up All The Hits He’s Taken While Mic’d Up During Sunday’s Win

Joe Burrow picked up his first NFL win on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 to move to 1-2-1 on the season.

Burrow was impressive once again. He was 26-for-35, throwing for 300 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It was his third straight game of at least 300 yards, and his most efficient outing so far at 8.33 yards per attempt.

Perhaps most importantly, Burrow found a way to stay upright for most of the game. Between poor offensive line play and Burrow’s own determination to make something out of nothing, he’s taken some huge shots. The most notable was one of the biggest hits of the NFL season, delivered by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

He knows that it is something that he needs to work on to be successful. Burrow was mic’d up on Sunday, and told a Jaguars defender that he’s not taking any more big hits after sliding to avoid one. He also discussed the Jackson hit and his learning process with the referees.

There was definite progress against the Jaguars, who only managed one sack on Burrow, a season low for the young Bengals quarterback. Per Pro Football Reference, Burrow faced eight pressures on 20.5-percent of plays on Sunday, the second lowest mark of his season through four games. The eight total pressures was the lowest mark of the season.

Bengals fans and Burrow’s coaches have both weighed in on the issue in recent weeks. He looks the part of star rookie quarterback, but we’ve seen promising young players have their careers derailed by poor offensive line play and an inability to stay upright.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have by far their toughest test of the young season on Sunday. They travel to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.