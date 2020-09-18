Myles Garrett ‘Impressed’ With Joe Burrow After Last Night’s Game

Joe Burrow may be 0-2, but he’s quickly gaining fans around the NFL. That includes someone who lived in the Cincinnati Bengals’ backfield last night: Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Burrow took plenty of punishment on Thursday night. According NFL Next Gen Stats, he was pressured 21 total times, with 20 coming on traditional dropbacks. Garrett was responsible for nine of those pressures, with a strip sack of Burrow on the night.

As we know, he isn’t always super impressed with opposing quarterbacks. Burrow won him over with the way he competed last night though. Even with all of those pressures and hits, Burrow hung in there and threw the ball 60 times, the most by a rookie quarterback since 1950.

“The guy is tough,” Myles Garrett said after the game, per Mary Kay Cabot. “He took a lot of shots, and he bounced right back up. He was still putting deep ones on the money and he always kept his eyes downfield. He was never really worried about the rush, unless it was really on him. That is better than some veteran quarterbacks. He has a ways to go, but he is already off to a good start. I am impressed by him.”

Myles Garrett strip sack on Burrow 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ysjYwbtaZC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2020

It hasn’t been an easy start for Joe Burrow, facing Los Angeles Chargers superstar defensive end Joey Bosa in Week 1, and Garrett in Week 2. He is also playing for a team that certainly earned its No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Still, he’s impressed many in the media and around the league, and definitely has the respect of his teammates. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the wins will come, even if it takes a year or two to build up the team around him.

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again to face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, Sept. 27.

