Joe Burrow Names 1 Area He Wants To Improve In This Season

As far as rookie seasons go, 2020 was a good one for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, at least until he suffered a season-ending injury.

Prior to tearing his ACL in November, Burrow had set multiple rookie passing records. The No. 1 overall pick finished with 2,688 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games, throwing for 300 or more yards in five of them.

Thankfully for Cincinnati, Burrow’s rehab has gone well and he is expected back for Week 1 of the 2021 season. When that time arrives, the former LSU star has some goals he wants to reach.

Burrow told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer this week that a major focus of his is to become more explosive and dynamic in the downfield passing game.

“There was some good and some bad,” Burrow said of his rookie season. “I’d like to be more explosive. And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve. I just wasn’t as accurate as I was the year before down the field. And that was frustrating to me, because I’ve always been a good down-the-field thrower. Just getting back to the basics of that, really focusing on my fundamentals. I just started running and throwing a few weeks ago, so standing and throwing, and focusing on the fundamentals helped.”

Burrow is not known for his powerful arm strength, but he has shown himself to be accurate and able to throw with anticipation downfield, which could lead to more production in that area starting this season.

Another factor that should help the Bengals’ downfield passing attack is the presence of rookie Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s teammate at LSU and the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft. From Day 1, Cincinnati will be counting on Chase to be a major playmaker.