Two days ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what appeared to be a potentially significant knee injury.

During the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, Burrow was sacked and appeared to be in significant pain. Thankfully, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the injury isn’t serious.

“QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won’t require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests,” Rapoport said. “He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. One fan thinks the Bengals offensive lineman need to return the gift Burrow got them during the season due to their poor performance in the playoffs.

“Entire OL needs to give those watches back. That is ridiculous man,” the fan said.

Entire OL needs to give those watches back. That is ridiculous man. https://t.co/371hPHZdM0 — 🦂 (@SpencerDavidII) February 15, 2022

Other fans think it’s time for the Bengals to invest in their offensive line.

“Two different knee injuries in two years. Absolutely shameful mismanagement by the bengals front office,” another fan said.

Two different knee injuries in two years. Absolutely shameful mismanagement by the bengals front office https://t.co/gsih7wDHYY — pain. (@tbabyswaglord) February 15, 2022

One other fan thinks Burrow should take a more drastic step to ensure he gets protection.

“Should walk in on crutches and tell Mike Brown he’ll push him down the stairs and run away with his life alert if we don’t bring in 2-3 reinforcements on the O line by May,” the fan said.

Should walk in on crutches and tell Mike Brown he’ll push him down the stairs and run away with his life alert if we don’t bring in 2-3 reinforcements on the O line by May https://t.co/ctb8u0XAUD — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) February 15, 2022

Perhaps the Bengals will listen to the fans and get Burrow some help.