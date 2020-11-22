Joe Burrow Just Released A Message About His Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has tweeted out a message about his injury.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Washington. The former LSU Tigers star appeared to suffer a knee injury on a hit in the pocket on Sunday.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was carted off the field. Burrow appeared to be in serious pain. The team later announced that Burrow would not return to the game.

Burrow has since taken to social media to provide an update. The Bengals rookie quarterback says that he is doing OK, but he won’t be back this season. It remains to be seen what injury Burrow suffered, but whatever it is, it’s serious enough to knock Burrow out for the rest of the year.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” the Bengals rookie quarterback tweeted out.

It’s good to hear that Burrow is in good spirits, but this is devastating news.

The NFL has suffered way too many serious injuries this season, from Dak Prescott to Saquon Barkley to Nick Bosa. Unfortunately, Burrow is the latest name on that list.

Ryan Finley replaced Burrow under center on Sunday. The Bengals fell to Washington, 20-9.