Breaking: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Suffers Gruesome Injury

Joe Burrow went down with an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback appears to be in considerable pain.

The former LSU Tigers star appeared to suffer an injury in his left leg early in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game.

Burrow appeared to be in serious pain. He was down on the field for several minutes, before getting carted off.

It’s just a devastating scene.

Joe Burrow has been carted off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/A41Jy7lONQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2020

The NFL world is sick to its collective stomach over this Joe Burrow injury. Burrow was consoled by his Bengals teammates and several Washington Football Team players.

“Players from both teams, including Washington’s Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young and Terry McLaurin-all former Ohio State teammates of Burrow’s-giving him daps before he’s carried off on a cart,” The Athletic’s David Aldridge reports.

Burrow was having a sensational rookie season for Cincinnati. The former LSU Tigers quarterback has taken a number of big hits playing behind a shaky offensive line. Still, he was on track for several record-setting passing numbers.

Here’s what the scene looked like at FedEx Field on Sunday. It’s easy to see how much respect there is for Burrow, even though he’s just a rookie.

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

Burrow has been replaced by Bengals backup Ryan Finley. Stay tuned for updates on Cincinnati’s rookie quarterback.