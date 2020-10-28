Joe Burrow Is Expected To Get Some More Help This Week

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting a little busy this week ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. And the biggest beneficiary of their recent roster moves is rookie QB Joe Burrow.

On Wednesday, the Bengals acquired backup offensive lineman BJ Finney from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade of DE Carlos Dunlap. But Finney isn’t the only lineman the Bengals are bringing in to help Burrow.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are expected to sign former Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain. As of writing, Spain is going through COVID-19 protocols ahead of an impending signing.

Spain started all 16 games for the Bills in 2019, and was one of the NFL’s top-rated pass blockers. But he lost his starting job in training camp, and barely played in the games before he was cut in his mid-October.

Whether Finney or Spain manage to play up to their best levels remains to be seen. But the Bengals absolutely had to do something at offensive line.

Joe Burrow is currently tied with Carson Wentz for the most times sacked this season at 28 times. He leads the league in yards lost via sacks. He’s taken 13 sacks in the last three games alone.

We’ve seen far too many QBs get the hell beaten out of them as rookies and it causes injuries to mount. Andrew Luck comes to mind in that regard.

Despite being sacked so many times, Joe Burrow is still on pace for a historic rookie year.

Maybe adding these extra linemen will help him break even more records.