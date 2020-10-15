Joe Burrow Is No Longer The Favorite For Rookie Of The Year

For the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season it seemed like Joe Burrow might cruise to Rookie of the Year honors after some of his big performances. But recent events have led a new challenger to take the mantle of favorite heading into the middle of the season.

According to BetOnline.ag via SI, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has recently been given top odds to win Rookie of the Year. He now stands at +110 to win the award, while Burrow is now in second at +250.

The odds boost has been swift and massive in favor of Herbert. Just last Tuesday, Burrow was the favorite, while Herbert was third at +500 behind Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

There’s a pretty simple explanation for Herbert’s massive rise though. Despite being 0-4 as a starter, in the last two games he’s completed 67.8-percent of his passes for 554 yards and seven touchdowns with only one pick.

On Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints this past week, Herbert had one of the best performances a rookie’s ever had, throwing four TDs in a losing effort.

Burrow, meanwhile, regressed a bit in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Prior to that, he had 300-plus passing yards in three straight games.

Winning is fun — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) October 4, 2020

We’re less than one-third of the way through the NFL season, but the top contenders are pretty clearly distinguishing themselves.

The Bengals played the Chargers earlier this year, but Tyrod Taylor was still the starter for Los Angeles in that one. We’ll likely have to wait until next year at the earliest to see Burrow and Herbert go head-to-head.

It’s going to be a race to the finish line for two rising stars. We may not have a clear frontrunner for a while.