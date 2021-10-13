After the Cincinnati Bengals fell short to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital for a possible throat contusion. Thankfully, the second-year quarterback’s hospital visit was reportedly just “cautionary.”

Even though Burrow dodged a major injury, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow has been on “voice rest” this week. That would explain why the former No. 1 overall pick didn’t meet with the media for his weekly press conference.

Despite being on “voice rest” this week, Burrow is expected to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“Everything’s going good,” Taylor told reporters, via ESPN. “We’re just limiting what he has to say and how he’s gotta use his voice through today.”

Bengals' QB Joe Burrow is on 'voice rest' after his throat contusion but he is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions:https://t.co/00qCGjHfOf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2021

Burrow was actually a full participant for Wednesday’s walkthrough. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said he didn’t notice anything abnormal about Burrow’s voice when he was with him this afternoon.

In five games this season, Burrow has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he can’t suit up this Sunday, the Bengals would have to start Brandon Allen at quarterback.

Cincinnati should release another update on Burrow’s status for Week 6 on Friday. At this time, Bengals fans should expect to see No. 9 on the field this weekend.