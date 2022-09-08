Joe Burrow Is Ready To Go: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is entering this season with a huge chip on his shoulder.

Throughout the offseason, Burrow has been posting on Instagram about the timing winding down. On Wednesday night, he posted a picture of himself along with this caption: "Times up."

Burrow has been anxiously waiting to get back on the field so he can avenge the Bengals' heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl.

The only way Burrow and the Bengals can make things right is by finishing the 2022 season with the Lombardi Trophy in their hands.

With the regular season about to begin, Cincinnati fans are excited to see what Burrow will accomplish in Year 3.

Burrow completed 70.4 percent of his passes during the 2021 season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he led the Bengals to wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

If Burrow plays even better this fall, it'll be tough to stop Cincinnati's high-flying offense.

The Bengals will start this season against one of their biggest rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.