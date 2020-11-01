Joe Burrow Is Getting Major Praise For His Performance Today

Joe Burrow has put up bigger passing numbers in games, but today might be his most-impressive NFL performance to date.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback is leading his team to an upset win over the 5-1 Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati leads Tennessee, 24-7, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow, who’s on pace to break several NFL rookie passing records, is having a really efficient game. The former LSU Tigers star is 22 of 32 for 206 yards and one touchdown. He’s taken care of the football and capitalized on the opportunities he’s been given.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has made some special throw, too.

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins forever pic.twitter.com/Do4QvFeKJd — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) November 1, 2020

"The evolution of Joe Burrow continues." 📺: #TENvsCIN LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/LzlKwjgdDK — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 1, 2020

Burrow had a really special play scrambling out of the pocket, as well. The rookie quarterback wasn’t able to get the first down here, but he broke several tackles for a pretty incredible 7-yard run.

Check this out:

How did Burrow escape this? 😳

pic.twitter.com/wT5kFGo4x8 — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2020

It’s pretty rare to see an NFL quarterback make a play like that.

Burrow has impressed all season and he’s doing it again today. The NFL world can’t wait to see what Burrow looks like when he has a legitimate offensive line and more playmakers on offense.

Even former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is impressed.

Wow Joe Burrow 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 1, 2020

If the Bengals can hold on on Sunday, they’ll improve to 2-5-1 on the season. But there’s still a lot of time left in this one.

Cincinnati and Tennessee are playing on CBS.