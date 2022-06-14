Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Gun Control Extremely Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

During this Tuesday’s press conference, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Burrow shared his thoughts on gun control in the United States.

Burrow knows that figuring out a solution to this ongoing problem is above his pay grade, but he does believe changes have to be made.

"If you're not going to outlaw everything, you've gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody's using," Burrow said. "You shouldn't be able to just walk in and buy one. You got to be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.

"Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions to figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out."

Burrow isn’t the only athlete who has expressed the desire for better gun control. Countless players have used their platforms in recent weeks to discuss this very topic.

Whether or not changes will be made is unclear. Like Burrow said, that’s up to the politicians to decide.

All athletes like Burrow can do right now is voice their concerns about this topic.