Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On The Chiefs Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is 3-0 in his career against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a win in last year's AFC Championship Game.

On Wednesday though, Burrow made sure to pay KC, the No. 1 seed in the conference, plenty of respect before Sunday's AFC title matchup.

"They're still the team to beat, and we're coming for them," Burrow said.

In his first three games against the Chiefs, Burrow has been lights out. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has completed 78-of-108 pass attempts for 982 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception while rushing for 81 yards and a score.

While the Bengals have dominated Kansas City head-to-head in the win column, all three previous matchups have been decided by three points each. We're expecting another close game this weekend.

The Chiefs and Bengals will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS, with the winner moving on to Super Bowl LVII.