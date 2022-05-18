Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals delivers a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's uncertain future in Cleveland has been a major talking point for the past few months. During a recent appearance on the "Full Send Podcast," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on this situation.

Burrow admit that Mayfield is in a tough spot at the moment. He also revealed that he thinks very highly of the Browns' former No. 1 overall pick.

"That’s a tough situation. He was hurt all last year. Every time we play him, he balls," Burrow said. "First time we played him - Thursday night during Week 2 of my rookie year - we lost like 34-30. The next time we played them, I throw for 400 yards. He goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns. He went on a two-minute drive, [they scored a] touchdown, they won the game."

Even though it's unclear where Mayfield will end up next, Burrow is confident that he'll land on his feet.

"I think when you have a guy like Deshaun [Watson], you gotta take a chance at that because he’s such a great player. But Baker will land on his feet. He’s a really good player."

Mayfield's trade market hasn't been very active thus far. Perhaps that'll change as training camp inches closer.

As for Burrow, he's currently focused on doing all he can to lead the Bengals back to the Super Bowl.