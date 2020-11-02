Joe Burrow Has Message For His Offensive Line After Today’s Win

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken a lot of big hits this season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has played behind a shaky offensive line for much of the year.

That changed on Sunday, though.

Cincinnati upset Tennessee, 31-20, on Sunday afternoon. This was a huge win for Burrow and the Bengals, taking down the previously one-loss Titans.

Burrow’s offensive line played well on Sunday, protecting their rookie quarterback for much of the game. It resulted with the team’s biggest win of the year.

Following the win, Burrow had a cool message for his offensive line. He gave them some major praise in an interview with Pro Football Talk.

“They played great,” Burrow told PFT following the upset win. “They really did. I can’t say enough good things about those guys.”

Burrow gave specific credit to Billy Price, the former first-round pick who was moved back into the starting lineup on Sunday. Price got the game ball on Sunday night.

“It was much deserved,” Burrow said of Price. “They did really, really well. . . . I was proud of that whole group.”

If the Bengals’ offensive line can keep this up, Burrow could lead Cincinnati to some more big wins this season.